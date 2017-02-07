Tickets still remaining for Chico skatepark fundraiser
Fix Chico Skatepark, a fundraiser planned by Chico Skatepark Solutions, will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. Big Room, 1075 E. 20th St. There will be a tri-tip dinner and hosted wine bar, musical entertainment by John Seid and Friends featuring Bob Littell and Larry Peterson, live and silent auctions, and raffles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|winning!
|4 hr
|Sucking One
|2
|Maxine Waters Hallucinates Russia Invades Sout...
|8 hr
|ANONYMOUS
|1
|Embarrassing Photos Of A Treasonist Phaggot
|8 hr
|ANONYMOUS
|1
|Illegal Aliens Are The Continued Democrat Act O...
|9 hr
|Franklin
|12
|Rahm Emanuel Tells Democrats Take a Chill Pill
|10 hr
|Bob Hates Rahm
|1
|Democrat Dementia On Desplay
|11 hr
|Bob is Really Old
|1
|Dirty Closet
|11 hr
|Bob Luvs Closets
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC