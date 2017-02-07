Tickets still remaining for Chico ska...

Tickets still remaining for Chico skatepark fundraiser

13 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Fix Chico Skatepark, a fundraiser planned by Chico Skatepark Solutions, will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. Big Room, 1075 E. 20th St. There will be a tri-tip dinner and hosted wine bar, musical entertainment by John Seid and Friends featuring Bob Littell and Larry Peterson, live and silent auctions, and raffles.

