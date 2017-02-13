The Latest: Sheriff: Evacuation may n...

The Latest: Sheriff: Evacuation may not end until fixes made

6 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

The sheriff of a California county where thousands of people were evacuated as a damaged spillway on a huge dam threatened to fail says repairs may need to be made before residents are allowed to go home. But Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea didn't say how long the fixes could take and offered no timetable for lifting the evacuation order.

Flood Warning for Butte County was issued at February 13 at 7:41PM PST

