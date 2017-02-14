The Latest: Evacuees start returning to homes near dam
Hundreds of people at an emergency shelter watched a broadcast as the sheriff said people could return to their homes because the danger from a damaged dam spillway had lessened. People staying at Neighborhood Church of Chico started packing immediately when Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea announced the evacuation order was lifted.
