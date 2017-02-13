The Latest: Agency leader: 'Not sure anything went wrong'
The Latest on problems with an emergency spillway at the nation's tallest dam : The acting head of California's water agency says he's "not sure anything went wrong" on a damaged spillway at the nation's tallest dam. The comments from acting Director Bill Croyle come after officials told residents for days that the damage was nothing to be concerned about but then told nearly 200,000 people late Sunday to get out in an hour.
