Tehama County public safety workers to be honored Saturday at Corning Exchange dinner

The 2016 Corning Exchange Police and Fire Awards Dinner honorees pose for a picture. Honorees included Sheriff's Sergeant Rod Daugherty; dispatcher Ashley Knight; District's Attorney Investigator Richard Davidson; Red Bluff Police Officer Heidi Thomas; Red Bluff Fire Reserve Engineer Jonathan Sanchez; Cal Fire Battalion Chief Erick Puckett; California Highway Patrol Officer Paul Burns; Tehama County Fire Company 21 Chief Steve Zane; Corning Rural Fire Department Station 12 Chief Jim Allen; Corning Volunteer Fire Department First Assistant Chief Bob Hall and dispatcher Troy Mura.

