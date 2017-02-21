Tehama County public safety workers to be honored Saturday at Corning Exchange dinner
The 2016 Corning Exchange Police and Fire Awards Dinner honorees pose for a picture. Honorees included Sheriff's Sergeant Rod Daugherty; dispatcher Ashley Knight; District's Attorney Investigator Richard Davidson; Red Bluff Police Officer Heidi Thomas; Red Bluff Fire Reserve Engineer Jonathan Sanchez; Cal Fire Battalion Chief Erick Puckett; California Highway Patrol Officer Paul Burns; Tehama County Fire Company 21 Chief Steve Zane; Corning Rural Fire Department Station 12 Chief Jim Allen; Corning Volunteer Fire Department First Assistant Chief Bob Hall and dispatcher Troy Mura.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Americans say TRUMP is INCOMPETENT
|20 min
|Tea Pee Luvs Money
|5
|Trump's Security Costing Us Millions
|40 min
|Tea Pee Luvs Money
|26
|Former Chico council candidate fined for campai...
|1 hr
|Citizen
|1
|LITTLE father LITTLE son
|5 hr
|Rest My One
|10
|This is Why CONSERVATIVES LIKE Breitbart
|8 hr
|Sounds Like One
|3
|Is Grandpa Ever Right?
|11 hr
|Grandpa Always Wr...
|1
|Historians rate Obama as 12th best POTUS, Trump...
|Tue
|Bob is ALWAYS Wrong
|9
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC