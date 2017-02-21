Tacocat to play at KZFR benefit on Monday
The foursome returns to Chico on Monday to play a benefit for KZFR at the Chico Women's Club, 592 E. Third Ave. Tacocat consists of musicians Lelah Maupi , Emily Nokes , Eric Randall and Bree McKenna . The four friends who hail from Seattle have been creating their infectiously danceable “feminist punk glitter pop” for about 10 years.
