Superintendent calls to extend Butte school closures all week
Oroville >> Butte County's superintendent of schools has called for schools to remain closed all week in all but the Chico and Paradise unified school districts. Tim Taylor had called Sunday for a Monday closure - which was heeded - but Monday he called for it to be extended through the end of the week.
