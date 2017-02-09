Sued by the city

Less than two months after winning a seat on the Chico City Council, Karl Ory was named as a defendant in a lawsuit filed by the city he'd been elected to serve. The lawsuit, which was filed Jan. 23 and also names the citizens' group Move the Junkyard as a defendant, seeks to nullify a referendum effort aimed at reversing council actions taken last November to let long-embattled recycler Chico Scrap Metal stay at its East 20th Street location.

