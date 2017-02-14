Starving Student: Indaya s Filipino Restaurant a hidden gem

Hours: Breakfast: Tuesday through Friday 7-11 a.m., Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; lunch: Tuesday through Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; dinner: Friday and Saturday, 5:30-8 p.m. . My roommates, Kasey and April, and I were in search of breakfast one morning, when a red and yellow restaurant caught our eyes on the way home from grocery shopping.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.