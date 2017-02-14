Starving Student: Indaya s Filipino Restaurant a hidden gem
Hours: Breakfast: Tuesday through Friday 7-11 a.m., Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; lunch: Tuesday through Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; dinner: Friday and Saturday, 5:30-8 p.m. . My roommates, Kasey and April, and I were in search of breakfast one morning, when a red and yellow restaurant caught our eyes on the way home from grocery shopping.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's Security Costing Us Millions
|21 min
|BubbaSuckers
|9
|On tonights Menu, Roasted Rump of Trump followe...
|2 hr
|YUMMY1
|1
|Trump plays GOLF while the country BURNS!
|2 hr
|Bobs Still Dribbling
|8
|Congressional Republicans talking IMPEACHMENT! ...
|3 hr
|FakeItDon
|1
|Functionally Illiterate TRUMP Faces IMPEACHMENT...
|3 hr
|ToastedTRUMP
|11
|Trump REAL approval rate 39%; Fake RATE 59%, Tr...
|3 hr
|dontTELLem
|1
|23 Days in, Trump Administration is Crumbling!
|3 hr
|trumpsterness
|5
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC