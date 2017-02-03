Second man killed in Tehama County home invasion identified

Rancho Tehama >> The second man killed Monday in a shootout during an apparent home invasion robbery has been identified as Valente Chavez Paniagua, 33, of Colton. After the shootout about 10:14 a.m. Monday in Rancho Tehama, Paniagua was driven to a gas station in Corning where he collapsed.

