Second man killed in Tehama County home invasion identified
Rancho Tehama >> The second man killed Monday in a shootout during an apparent home invasion robbery has been identified as Valente Chavez Paniagua, 33, of Colton. After the shootout about 10:14 a.m. Monday in Rancho Tehama, Paniagua was driven to a gas station in Corning where he collapsed.
