Scholarships offered to medical students, residents
In an effort to ensure physicians for the future in the local community, Enloe Medical Center will fund scholarships for medical students attending an ACGME accredited medical or osteopathic medical school or residency program in the United States. Recipients must be students who have graduated from high schools in Butte, Glenn or Tehama counties or from California State University, Chico.
