Residents escape Chico mobile home fire unharmed

The fire started in the back of a single-wide mobile home about 3:15 p.m. Friday at the Countryside Mobile Village in the 300 block of East Lassen Avenue, Chico fire Division Chief John Kelso said. Firefighters arrived on scene to find flames ripping through back of the home, he said.

