Remaking history: a California through Native Eyesa emphasizes continuity in time

Remaking history: a California through Native Eyes

On Saturday, Feb. 25, at 2 p.m., the Grace Hudson Museum will host a talk by historian Dr. William J. Bauer Jr., a member of the Wailacki and Concow tribes of the Round Valley Indian Reservation, based on his recently released book, “California Through Native Eyes: Reclaiming History.” A book signing and reception will follow. The event is free with museum admission.

