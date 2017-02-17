Presentation about natural burial Feb...

Presentation about natural burial Feb. 26 at Chico library

The Alliance for Support & Education in Dying & Death will host a presentation on “Going Out Green: Natural Green Burial - Bring It to Your County,” 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Feb. 26 at the Chico library.

