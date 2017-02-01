Photo released of man sought in double homicide
Tehama County >> A photograph has been released of a person of interest in a double homicide Monday in Tehama County. The Tehama County Sheriff's Office believes the two men were fatally shot during a home invasion robbery attempt in Rancho Tehama, in the western part of the county.
