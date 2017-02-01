Photo released of man sought in doubl...

Photo released of man sought in double homicide

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Tehama County >> A photograph has been released of a person of interest in a double homicide Monday in Tehama County. The Tehama County Sheriff's Office believes the two men were fatally shot during a home invasion robbery attempt in Rancho Tehama, in the western part of the county.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Murders in Mexico rose 22 percent under Obama 1 hr Bob Luvs Murder 1
Mulholland's Muslim Masters 4 hr Bob Luvs Jihad 1
Democrats have become Laughing Stock of the World 19 hr Bob Is A Hypocrite 14
ERASE EVERYTHING this TREASONIST PIECE OF SHIST... 20 hr Bob Hates Free Sp... 24
Perpetual Outrage All Dems Have To Offer America 21 hr Bob Hates Free Sp... 1
Demented Dems Losing Their Minds Thu Bob Luvs Milo 1
Two Many Chiefs Thu Little Bear 1
See all Chico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chico Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Butte County was issued at February 03 at 4:34AM PST

Chico Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chico Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Chico, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,219 • Total comments across all topics: 278,523,403

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC