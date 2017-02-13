Panic ensues as dam evacuees grab wha...

Panic ensues as dam evacuees grab what they can and flee

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: CBS 3 Springfield

The water level has dro... . Brannan Ramirez, of Oroville, Calif., waits at an evacuation center in Chico, Calif., after being evacuated from areas downstream of the Oroville Dam, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
democrat Voter Fraud Being Exposed Under Trump 3 hr Another Bob fan 14
Stop Voter Fraud 4 hr All Bob One 7
Lake Oroville, Where Is Jerky Brown? IMPEACH J... 13 hr Who is One 3
Jerk Brown Begging President Trump For Money - ... 17 hr ANONYMOUS 2
Governor Brown And The Democrat Party Is Respon... 19 hr ANONYMOUS 2
Democrat Party = FAILURE 19 hr ANONYMOUS 2
It's Time To Break The 9th Circuit Court Up Sun Bob Cast Many Votes 24
See all Chico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chico Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Butte County was issued at February 13 at 7:41PM PST

Chico Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chico Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Chico, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,411 • Total comments across all topics: 278,843,293

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC