Panel discussion on Electoral College Wednesday in Chico

23 hrs ago

The League of Women Voters of Butte County will host a special panel discussion about the Electoral College at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the First Baptist Church, 850 Palmetto Ave. in Chico. A panel of experts will discuss the intent of the Founding Fathers when they established the Electoral College and how it has served us through the decades.

