Panel discussion on Electoral College Wednesday in Chico
The League of Women Voters of Butte County will host a special panel discussion about the Electoral College at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the First Baptist Church, 850 Palmetto Ave. in Chico. A panel of experts will discuss the intent of the Founding Fathers when they established the Electoral College and how it has served us through the decades.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Shows
|1 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|4
|Trump quotes FAKE FOX NEWS STORY re Sweeden, GE...
|1 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|3
|LITTLE t loves YES MEN
|1 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|6
|Listen to Fox MAKE A FOOL OF YOURSELF
|1 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|4
|Trump needs to be on Dr Phill and get some PSYC...
|2 hr
|gdasjj
|4
|LYI'N Trump IS the FACE/REALITY of the TEA PARTY!
|3 hr
|a-citizen
|2
|Obama's legacy
|21 hr
|Bob Luvs To Lick ...
|13
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC