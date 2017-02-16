Oroville Residents Grapple with Uncertain Future
Oroville began to show signs of life on Tuesday after Butte County officials downgraded an evacuation order in place since an Oroville Dam emergency spillway threatened to collapse and cause catastrophic flooding to a warning. The town emptied out over the weekend after the swollen Lake Oroville spilled down the unpaved emergency spillway for nearly 40 hours, leaving it badly eroded.
