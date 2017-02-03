Open house to help Chico employers

Open house to help Chico employers

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Chico >> Local employers who might be hiring employees between the ages of 16 and 24 are being invited to stop by a first-of-its-kind employer fair being hosted by the Alliance for Workforce Development and others. Offered in open-house style, the Employer Resource and Recognition Fair will be from 7 to 10 a.m. Feb. 8 at the Boys and Girls Club of the North Valley, 601 Wall St. What they'll see are about 20 agencies that help both employers looking for employees, and youth looking for jobs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The KKK Was Started By The Democrat Party 35 min GRANDPA NICOLAI 1
Illegal Aliens Are The Continued Democrat Act O... 2 hr Middle of the road 2
All Child Molesters Are Liberal 2 hr Sunlight Disinfects 1
Chico FREAKS 2-5-17, Proof Democrats Have A Men... 2 hr ANONYMOUS 1
Democrats Block Ambulance Rushing to Hospital 3 hr GRANDPA NICOLAI 2
A black and a Mexican are in a car, who's driving? 3 hr Middle of the road 6
EveryOne is Bob 6 hr GRANDPA NICOLAI 3
See all Chico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chico Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Butte County was issued at February 05 at 1:41PM PST

Chico Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chico Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Chico, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,758 • Total comments across all topics: 278,592,429

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC