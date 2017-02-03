Open house to help Chico employers

Chico >> Local employers who might be hiring employees between the ages of 16 and 24 are being invited to stop by a first-of-its-kind employer fair being hosted by the Alliance for Workforce Development and others. Offered in open-house style, the Employer Resource and Recognition Fair will be from 7 to 10 a.m. Feb. 8 at the Boys and Girls Club of the North Valley, 601 Wall St. What they'll see are about 20 agencies that help both employers looking for employees, and youth looking for jobs.

