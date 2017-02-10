Officials order evacuation of residents near Oroville dam

OROVILLE Officials have ordered residents near one of the nation's biggest dams to evacuate the area, saying a "hazardous situation is developing" after an emergency spillway severely eroded. The emergency spillway of the Oroville Dam in Northern California could fail within an hour unleashing uncontrolled flood waters from Lake Oroville, the California Department of Water Resources said on Sunday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Laguna Niguel News.