No return home in sight for thousands...

No return home in sight for thousands of Californians fleeing dam

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Yahoo!

Nearly 200,000 Californians faced an indefinite stay in shelters on Tuesday as engineers worked around the clock to fix the United States' tallest dam before more rain arrives. After what looks to be the wettest winter in Northern California following years of drought, more rain was forecast for as early as Wednesday and through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump's Security Costing Us Millions 1 hr TrumpWorld Solution 12
White Trash LYIN Trump says admin is runnning l... 1 hr a-citizen 2
Traitor TRUMP can't be Trusted with INTELLIGENCE! 1 hr a-citizen 9
Trump CAN RUN but he CAN'T HIDE 2 hr TrumpWorld Solution 2
Functionally Illiterate TRUMP Faces IMPEACHMENT... 3 hr GRANDPA NICOLAI 28
White Trash Trump FLOUNDERS! 7 hr GRANDPA NICOLAI 3
News The Latest: New forecasts factored into end of ... 9 hr Battle Tested 9
See all Chico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chico Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Butte County was issued at February 16 at 1:55PM PST

Chico Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chico Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Chico, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,159 • Total comments across all topics: 278,924,907

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC