Mother of girl, 4, killed in mobile home fire faces unrelated child endangerment charges

Oroville >> A mother whose 4-year-old daughter was killed in a mobile home fire last November near Chico, is facing charges in an unrelated drinking and driving case where she is accused of child endangerment, according to court documents. The mother, Meghan Anne Rowland, 35, of Chico, was arraigned Thursday in Butte County Superior Court on two felony counts of child endangerment, as well as misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of alcohol within 10 years of a prior drinking and driving conviction.

