Most who remain at fairgrounds shelter are homeless
Chico >> The evacuation center at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds has turned into a homeless shelter with the majority of those staying at the shelter single men and women. More than a week ago, the shelter had an estimated 1,600-1,800 people who came to Chico from communities in southern Butte County after a mandatory evacuation order was issued.
