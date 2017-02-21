Most who remain at fairgrounds shelte...

Most who remain at fairgrounds shelter are homeless

Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Chico >> The evacuation center at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds has turned into a homeless shelter with the majority of those staying at the shelter single men and women. More than a week ago, the shelter had an estimated 1,600-1,800 people who came to Chico from communities in southern Butte County after a mandatory evacuation order was issued.

