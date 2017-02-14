Man critically injured in daytime fight in Los Molinos
Los Molinos >> A fight broke out at 10:30 a.m. Friday in front of the Nu Way Market leaving one man badly injured and unconscious on the ground and another man later found and arrested. Tehama County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to the store where they found Thomas Scifo unconscious on the ground.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lock THEM ALL up
|12 min
|Grandpas favorite...
|3
|Stop Voter Fraud
|15 min
|Grandpas favorite...
|8
|Lake Oroville, Where Is Jerky Brown? IMPEACH J...
|30 min
|Grandpas favorite...
|4
|Functionally Illiterate TRUMP Faces IMPEACHMENT...
|53 min
|Another Bob fan
|7
|democrat Voter Fraud Being Exposed Under Trump
|8 hr
|Bob Luvs Diapers
|15
|Jerk Brown Begging President Trump For Money - ...
|Mon
|ANONYMOUS
|2
|Governor Brown And The Democrat Party Is Respon...
|Mon
|ANONYMOUS
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC