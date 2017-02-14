Man critically injured in daytime fig...

Man critically injured in daytime fight in Los Molinos

Los Molinos >> A fight broke out at 10:30 a.m. Friday in front of the Nu Way Market leaving one man badly injured and unconscious on the ground and another man later found and arrested. Tehama County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to the store where they found Thomas Scifo unconscious on the ground.

