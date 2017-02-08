Italya s most performed opera plays in Chico

In the third installation of the “Grand Opera Cinema Series,” Chico Performances will be screening the San Francisco Opera's performance of “Elixir of Love.” The screening will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Zingg Recital Hall on the Chico State University campus. All four operas shown in the series are sung in Italian and are shown with English supertitles.

