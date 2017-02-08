Italya s most performed opera plays in Chico
In the third installation of the “Grand Opera Cinema Series,” Chico Performances will be screening the San Francisco Opera's performance of “Elixir of Love.” The screening will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Zingg Recital Hall on the Chico State University campus. All four operas shown in the series are sung in Italian and are shown with English supertitles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No end to the LIES
|41 min
|Times Have Changed
|49
|Family finds rattlesnake in toilet
|19 hr
|Typical Liberal G...
|5
|Maxine Waters Hallucinates Russia Invades Sout...
|23 hr
|Expulsion
|2
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Wed
|Bob Is A Queen
|504
|winning!
|Tue
|Sucking One
|2
|Embarrassing Photos Of A Treasonist Phaggot
|Tue
|ANONYMOUS
|1
|Illegal Aliens Are The Continued Democrat Act O...
|Tue
|Franklin
|12
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC