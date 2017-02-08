Italya s most performed opera plays i...

Italya s most performed opera plays in Chico

13 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

In the third installation of the “Grand Opera Cinema Series,” Chico Performances will be screening the San Francisco Opera's performance of “Elixir of Love.” The screening will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Zingg Recital Hall on the Chico State University campus. All four operas shown in the series are sung in Italian and are shown with English supertitles.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Butte County was issued at February 09 at 9:29AM PST

