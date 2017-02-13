Higher ground: More than 200 evacuees make way to Paradise
Paradise >> Residents of Oroville, Gridley and other north state communities packed what they could and fled the valley in search of higher ground on Sunday evening. By 10 p.m., more than 200 evacuees had signed into the Paradise Alliance Church, which is acting as an emergency evacuation center after the Feather River corridor was evacuated because of the threat of a spillway collapse.
