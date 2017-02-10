Free tax preparation has begun in But...

Free tax preparation has begun in Butte County

Free tax assistance is offered for people in households earning less than $54,000 in 2016. Help is offered through April 5 at the following locations in Butte County: • Dorothy Johnson Center, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at 775 E. 16th St., Chico.

