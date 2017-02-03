Four killed, two seriously injured in accident on Highway 70 Thursday night
Oroville >> Four people from Olivehurst including a 6-year-old girl were killed Thursday night in a traffic accident along Highway 70 south of Oroville. Two Oroville residents were seriously injured.
