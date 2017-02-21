Former Chico council candidate fined for campaign violations
Jon Scott was fined $470, which will go to the state's general fund. Scott failed to file two pre-election statements on time for the period between July 1 and Oct. 22, according to the California Fair Political Practices Commission .
