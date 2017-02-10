Fearing collapse of emergency spillwa...

Fearing collapse of emergency spillway at Californiaa s Oroville Dam, Oroville evacuated

Fearing a gush from Lake Oroville if the emergency spillway collapses, officials are releasing as much as 100,000 cubic feet per second from the main, heavily damaged spillway in a frantic effort to drain the lake below where it spills out the emergency structure when the lake reaches maximum capacity, said Kevin Dossey, an engineer and Department of Water Resources spokesman. The levee-line downstream channels in the Feather River could hold more than 150,000 cubic feet per second, said Maury Roos, a DWR hydrologist, but he said there's a possibility that a levee could breech from the pressure.

