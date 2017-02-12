Evacuation Centers Established as Crews Fight Potential Failure of Oroville Dam Spillway
Immediate evacuations have been ordered for residents of the low levels of Oroville and areas downstream, according to officials with the California Department of Water Resources. An evacuation center for residents has been set up at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds at 2357 Fair Street in Chico.
