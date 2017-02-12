Evacuation Centers Established as Cre...

Evacuation Centers Established as Crews Fight Potential Failure of Oroville Dam Spillway

9 hrs ago

Immediate evacuations have been ordered for residents of the low levels of Oroville and areas downstream, according to officials with the California Department of Water Resources. An evacuation center for residents has been set up at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds at 2357 Fair Street in Chico.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Butte County was issued at February 13 at 1:56AM PST

