Diverse Minds film submissions due Wednesday

All community members are invited to submit original short film videos to be included in a 2017 Diverse Minds Film Festival to be held on April 30 in Chico, and the deadline for submissions is Wednesday. The festival is intended to shine a light on individuals living with and in recovery from mental illness.

