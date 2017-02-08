Dinner and shootout is fundraiser for new scout troop
Friends of Troop 412 will host a fundraiser dinner and shootout starting at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the Down Range Indoor Training Center, 13407 Garner Lane in Chico, to raise money to send members of this newer troop to summer camp. Activities will include archery tag, 10-shot 9 mm challenge, .22-caliber rim rifle/pistol challenge, open shooting with gun rentals included and raffle prizes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No end to the LIES
|3 hr
|Serpent Head The ...
|48
|Family finds rattlesnake in toilet
|5 hr
|Typical Liberal G...
|5
|Maxine Waters Hallucinates Russia Invades Sout...
|10 hr
|Expulsion
|2
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|14 hr
|Bob Is A Queen
|504
|winning!
|21 hr
|Sucking One
|2
|Embarrassing Photos Of A Treasonist Phaggot
|Tue
|ANONYMOUS
|1
|Illegal Aliens Are The Continued Democrat Act O...
|Tue
|Franklin
|12
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC