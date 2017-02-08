Dinner and shootout is fundraiser for new scout troop

Friends of Troop 412 will host a fundraiser dinner and shootout starting at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the Down Range Indoor Training Center, 13407 Garner Lane in Chico, to raise money to send members of this newer troop to summer camp. Activities will include archery tag, 10-shot 9 mm challenge, .22-caliber rim rifle/pistol challenge, open shooting with gun rentals included and raffle prizes.

