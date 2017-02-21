Developers concerned about fee increases impacting Chico housing market
Fees listed are per unit. They are proposals from city staff and have not been finalized.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans HATE 1st AMENDMENT
|17 min
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|1
|Americans say TRUMP is INCOMPETENT
|12 hr
|Tea Pee Luvs Money
|5
|Trump's Security Costing Us Millions
|12 hr
|Tea Pee Luvs Money
|26
|Former Chico council candidate fined for campai...
|13 hr
|Citizen
|1
|LITTLE father LITTLE son
|17 hr
|Rest My One
|10
|This is Why CONSERVATIVES LIKE Breitbart
|20 hr
|Sounds Like One
|3
|Is Grandpa Ever Right?
|23 hr
|Grandpa Always Wr...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC