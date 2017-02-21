Developers concerned about fee increa...

Developers concerned about fee increases impacting Chico housing market

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Fees listed are per unit. They are proposals from city staff and have not been finalized.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Republicans HATE 1st AMENDMENT 17 min GRANDPA NICOLAI 1
Americans say TRUMP is INCOMPETENT 12 hr Tea Pee Luvs Money 5
Trump's Security Costing Us Millions 12 hr Tea Pee Luvs Money 26
News Former Chico council candidate fined for campai... 13 hr Citizen 1
LITTLE father LITTLE son 17 hr Rest My One 10
This is Why CONSERVATIVES LIKE Breitbart 20 hr Sounds Like One 3
Is Grandpa Ever Right? 23 hr Grandpa Always Wr... 1
See all Chico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chico Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Butte County was issued at February 22 at 8:27PM PST

Chico Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chico Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Chico, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,858 • Total comments across all topics: 279,085,527

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC