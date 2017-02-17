Daily bus service to Chico airport starting
Chico >> For the first time in decades, a bus route serving the Chico Municipal Airport Industrial Park will be launched, trying to help the roughly 2,000 employees at the airport. Starting Feb. 27, buses along Route 52 will run several times every weekday between downtown Chico and out to several stops at the airport.
