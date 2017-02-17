Daily bus service to Chico airport st...

Daily bus service to Chico airport starting

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Mercury-Register

Chico >> For the first time in decades, a bus route serving the Chico Municipal Airport Industrial Park will be launched, trying to help the roughly 2,000 employees at the airport. Starting Feb. 27, buses along Route 52 will run several times every weekday between downtown Chico and out to several stops at the airport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Obama's legacy 1 hr Crack Rabbit Luvs... 8
Democrat Leadership Telling Lunatic Lemmings to... 1 hr Dems Hurting Them... 1
FAILURE Trumps blames the Media and anyone else... 4 hr Comparing One 13
Hey, Vlad P, aint it time we wikki leak on the ... 23 hr lkiyftyrru 1
Explanation for Trumps behavior; He WEARS a Tig... Sat 666fff666 1
Berry Soto Proven To Be A Cross-Dressing Phoggo... Sat ANONYMOUS 2
World LAUGHS at LITTLE t Sat GRANDPA NICOLAI 1
See all Chico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chico Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Butte County was issued at February 19 at 9:59AM PST

Chico Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chico Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Wall Street
 

Chico, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,054 • Total comments across all topics: 278,999,132

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC