Community Corner: Women at Jesus Center share Bloomina Hope
Alacoque Bolduc, left, creates a bouquet in February last year for the Bloomin' Hope cart in Chico, as Melody Price works on an arrangement on the other side of the cart. Blooming Hope will offer flowers again this year for Valentine's Day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dirty Closet
|5 hr
|Coming Out
|1
|Illegal Aliens Are The Continued Democrat Act O...
|6 hr
|Bob Luvs TWP
|11
|Donald is a PERSONA NON GRATA in the UK
|Mon
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|1
|The KKK Was Started By The Democrat Party
|Mon
|Bob Luvs Slavery
|2
|All Child Molesters Are Liberal
|Sun
|Sunlight Disinfects
|1
|Chico FREAKS 2-5-17, Proof Democrats Have A Men...
|Sun
|ANONYMOUS
|1
|Democrats Block Ambulance Rushing to Hospital
|Sun
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC