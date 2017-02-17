City and county administrators say th...

City and county administrators say they didna t have a dam escape plan prior to evacuation order

13 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

A Cal Fire command center appears to be wrapping up operations Friday near the Bidwell Canyon Marina at the Lake Oroville. Oroville >> Butte County and City of Oroville administrators said they did not prepare an emergency plan in case of a spillway failure before the evacuation order of 180,000 surrounding residents was issued on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

