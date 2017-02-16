Chico foundation collects more than $20,000 in aid for Oroville evacuation
The nonprofit North Valley Community Foundation has heard from countless donors and concerned organizations, according to Jovanni Tricerri, who is in charge of the fund for Oroville evacuees. Tricerri said the fund was set up immediately at the notice of evacuations, knowing the region's generosity and willingness to help out in times of disaster.
