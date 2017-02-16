Chico foundation collects more than $...

Chico foundation collects more than $20,000 in aid for Oroville evacuation

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

The nonprofit North Valley Community Foundation has heard from countless donors and concerned organizations, according to Jovanni Tricerri, who is in charge of the fund for Oroville evacuees. Tricerri said the fund was set up immediately at the notice of evacuations, knowing the region's generosity and willingness to help out in times of disaster.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Knows it All 5 hr Only Knows One 1
White Trash LYIN Trump says admin is runnning l... 5 hr Finely Tuned One 4
Traitor TRUMP can't be Trusted with INTELLIGENCE! 6 hr Crazy One 10
News Turning 3 at evacuation shelter, boy gets birth... 8 hr Xstain Mullah Fra... 2
Trump's Security Costing Us Millions 12 hr TrumpWorld Solution 12
Trump CAN RUN but he CAN'T HIDE 12 hr TrumpWorld Solution 2
Functionally Illiterate TRUMP Faces IMPEACHMENT... 13 hr GRANDPA NICOLAI 28
See all Chico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chico Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Butte County was issued at February 17 at 1:56AM PST

Chico Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chico Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Chico, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,432 • Total comments across all topics: 278,937,276

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC