Chico food donation pickup scheduled ...

Chico food donation pickup scheduled for Friday

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Participants should put the blue bag of non-perishable food on their porch by then, and Food Project drivers will pick them up. The pickup will be based at a new location, in the parking lot at St. John's Episcopal Church at 2341 Floral Ave. Participants put out the donations six times a year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
winning! 10 min Sucking One 2
Maxine Waters Hallucinates Russia Invades Sout... 3 hr ANONYMOUS 1
Embarrassing Photos Of A Treasonist Phaggot 4 hr ANONYMOUS 1
Illegal Aliens Are The Continued Democrat Act O... 5 hr Franklin 12
Rahm Emanuel Tells Democrats Take a Chill Pill 6 hr Bob Hates Rahm 1
Democrat Dementia On Desplay 6 hr Bob is Really Old 1
Dirty Closet 6 hr Bob Luvs Closets 2
See all Chico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chico Forum Now

Chico Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chico Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Chico, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,314 • Total comments across all topics: 278,656,090

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC