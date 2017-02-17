Chico Film Festival garners movies fr...

Chico Film Festival garners movies from 16 countries

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Chico band, Gravybrain created a web series titled, “The Nibiru Chronicles.” The band will be showing the condensed 15-minute short film for the festival this weekend. Chico >> Grab your popcorn and Twizzlers for a weekend of independent films that will be screened for the Chico Independent Film Festival.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
February 16, 2017 President Trump Approval Rati... 2 hr a-citizen 10
ARREST And Execute Criminal George Soros 6 hr GRANDPA NICOLAI 1
I Love EVERYTHING That PRESIDENT TRUMP Is Doing 6 hr Middle of the road 4
Liberal Sanctuary Cities Are Racist Against Afr... 6 hr The Truth 1
Functionally Illiterate TRUMP Faces IMPEACHMENT... 8 hr Grandpas favorite... 29
President Trump Mobilizes Nation Guard To Round... 8 hr Grandpas favorite... 2
Presidents Day Protest Scheduled At Bob And Jan... 8 hr Bobs Still Dribbling 4
See all Chico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chico Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Butte County was issued at February 17 at 8:03PM PST

Chico Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chico Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Chico, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,939 • Total comments across all topics: 278,958,223

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC