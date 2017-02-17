Chico fighter pilot honored with F-86...

Chico fighter pilot honored with F-86 matching his plane in Korea

Lee Koenig and his wife, “Mama Inez,” look at an F-86 at the Chico Air Museum painted to match the jet fighter he flew in Korea. The plane was dedicated to Koenig in a ceremony Saturday at the museum at the Chico airport.

