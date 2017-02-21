Chico elementary students wear pink to end bullying
Chico >> When Christian Kinkaid, 6, saw a high school student being bullied at Chapman School on Wednesday, he yelled out in front of hundreds of people, “you can play with me.” The high school student wasn't actually experiencing bullying. He was taking part in a skit with other Chico High students to show Chapman kids examples of conflict and bullying at a school assembly in the cafeteria Wednesday afternoon, but Kinkaid felt badly for the high-schooler and ran over to give him a hug during the skit.
