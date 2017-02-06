Chico auto dealership considering move to the county
Courtesy Automotive Center hopes to move from its Cohasset Road site in Chico to an undeveloped site near Garner Lane and Highway 99 outside the city limits. Chico >> A possible move by Courtesy Automotive Center from inside the city limits to property on Garner Lane would be a great opportunity for better exposure for the car dealership, but not such good news for the city, which could lose substantial sales tax dollars.
