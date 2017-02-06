Chico auto dealership considering mov...

Chico auto dealership considering move to the county

22 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Courtesy Automotive Center hopes to move from its Cohasset Road site in Chico to an undeveloped site near Garner Lane and Highway 99 outside the city limits. Chico >> A possible move by Courtesy Automotive Center from inside the city limits to property on Garner Lane would be a great opportunity for better exposure for the car dealership, but not such good news for the city, which could lose substantial sales tax dollars.

