Chico airport panel supports JetChico
Chico >> A letter is being penned by the Chico Airport Commission intended to show support for a small organization taking on a big job: Getting commercial air service back to Chico. At Tuesday's meeting, the commission was asked and unanimously agreed to write a letter to the City Council in support of JetChico, a loosely-knit group of local business and education leaders who value the return of commercial air service.
