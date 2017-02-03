Chico airport panel supports JetChico

Chico >> A letter is being penned by the Chico Airport Commission intended to show support for a small organization taking on a big job: Getting commercial air service back to Chico. At Tuesday's meeting, the commission was asked and unanimously agreed to write a letter to the City Council in support of JetChico, a loosely-knit group of local business and education leaders who value the return of commercial air service.

