CARD wants Chico park impact fees

CARD wants Chico park impact fees

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Chico >> Eying a couple of new construction projects, the Chico Area Recreation and Park District is also looking for the funds to do one or both. The CARD board of directors is also eying the city's park impact fees fund, which amounts to more than $4 million that developers have paid for parks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
February 16, 2017 President Trump Approval Rati... 7 hr a-citizen 10
ARREST And Execute Criminal George Soros 10 hr GRANDPA NICOLAI 1
I Love EVERYTHING That PRESIDENT TRUMP Is Doing 11 hr Middle of the road 4
Liberal Sanctuary Cities Are Racist Against Afr... 11 hr The Truth 1
Functionally Illiterate TRUMP Faces IMPEACHMENT... 12 hr Grandpas favorite... 29
President Trump Mobilizes Nation Guard To Round... 13 hr Grandpas favorite... 2
Presidents Day Protest Scheduled At Bob And Jan... 13 hr Bobs Still Dribbling 4
See all Chico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chico Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Butte County was issued at February 17 at 8:03PM PST

Chico Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chico Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
 

Chico, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,666 • Total comments across all topics: 278,962,774

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC