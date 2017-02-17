CARD wants Chico park impact fees
Chico >> Eying a couple of new construction projects, the Chico Area Recreation and Park District is also looking for the funds to do one or both. The CARD board of directors is also eying the city's park impact fees fund, which amounts to more than $4 million that developers have paid for parks.
