California town evacuated as official...

California town evacuated as officials warn of flash flood from imminent dam collapse

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Raw Story

Emergency officials issued evacuation orders for a northern California town Sunday afternoon as a major dam's emergency spillway gave signs of collapsing. The California Department of Water Resources issued the following bulletin at around 4:45 p.m. Pacific time on Sunday: EMERGENCY EVACUATION ORDER ISSUED: Officials are anticipating a failure of the Auxiliary Spillway at Oroville Dam within the next 60 minutes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Democrat Party = FAILURE 2 hr GRANDPA NICOLAI 1
Governor Brown And The Democrat Party Is Respon... 2 hr GRANDPA NICOLAI 1
democrat Voter Fraud Being Exposed Under Trump 4 hr Bob Hates Indians 13
It's Time To Break The 9th Circuit Court Up 7 hr Bob Cast Many Votes 24
democrats Cheer as North Korea Fires New Missile 13 hr Bob Luvs Kim Jong Un 1
Family finds rattlesnake in toilet 18 hr Pastor Pete 6
republicans like OBAMACARE 18 hr Grandpa Dribbles 14
See all Chico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chico Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Warning for Butte County was issued at February 12 at 8:28PM PST

Chico Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chico Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Earthquake
 

Chico, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,441 • Total comments across all topics: 278,809,982

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC