California town evacuated as officials warn of flash flood from imminent dam collapse

Emergency officials issued evacuation orders for a northern California town Sunday afternoon as a major dam's emergency spillway gave signs of collapsing. The California Department of Water Resources issued the following bulletin at around 4:45 p.m. Pacific time on Sunday: EMERGENCY EVACUATION ORDER ISSUED: Officials are anticipating a failure of the Auxiliary Spillway at Oroville Dam within the next 60 minutes.

