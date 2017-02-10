California town evacuated as officials warn of flash flood from imminent dam collapse
Emergency officials issued evacuation orders for a northern California town Sunday afternoon as a major dam's emergency spillway gave signs of collapsing. The California Department of Water Resources issued the following bulletin at around 4:45 p.m. Pacific time on Sunday: EMERGENCY EVACUATION ORDER ISSUED: Officials are anticipating a failure of the Auxiliary Spillway at Oroville Dam within the next 60 minutes.
