Burrowing owls topic for Audubon Society Monday in Chico
A presentation on Western burrowing owls is planned for the monthly meeting of the Altacal Aububon Society, 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Chico Creek Nature Center, 1968 E. Eighth St. Larry Jordan will give the presentation. He became aware of burrowing owls several years ago when he spotted an odd-looking, long-legged owl one evening on the gravel road leading to his home.
