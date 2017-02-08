Bobby Bones mixes comedy, country mus...

Bobby Bones mixes comedy, country music for tour

Chico Enterprise-Record

Comedian and radio host of iHeartMedia's “The Bobby Bones Show,” heard locally on The Wolf 95.7, brings his stand-up show “Bobby Bones: Funny and Alone” to Chico 7:30 p.m. Saturday to the Laxson Auditorium. Opening the show are musicians Walker Hayes, who fuses pop, rock, rap and country into a “pure southern perspective,” and songwriter, guitar player Nikita Karmen.

