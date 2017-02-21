Back to the earth

"Going Out Green: Natural Green Burial - Bring It to Your County" will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 28, at the Butte County Library's Chico Branch . The archetypal vision of a modern cemetery is of carved and polished stones sprouting from a wide expanse of green lawn, a manicured garden of monuments meant to commemorate the lives of those buried beneath - often in caskets designed to fend off the natural cycle of decomposition - for generations.

