Atmospheric river back for Butte County
From Monday to Tuesday morning, as much as 1.5 inches of rain fell in the Chico area, according to Will Farr of the Western Weather Group in Chico. Western Weather Group weather gauges around Chico and the county recorded gusts over 50 mph earlier in the week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No end to the LIES
|5 min
|Fault of One
|45
|Family finds rattlesnake in toilet
|39 min
|Page 2
|4
|Maxine Waters Hallucinates Russia Invades Sout...
|4 hr
|Expulsion
|2
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|8 hr
|Bob Is A Queen
|504
|winning!
|15 hr
|Sucking One
|2
|Embarrassing Photos Of A Treasonist Phaggot
|19 hr
|ANONYMOUS
|1
|Illegal Aliens Are The Continued Democrat Act O...
|20 hr
|Franklin
|12
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC